NBA

QUIN SNYDER COACHES SHOW- Jazz host Grizzlies in Game 2

By David Locke
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

Quin Snyder
Utah Jazz
Memphis Grizzlies
