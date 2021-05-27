QUIN SNYDER COACHES SHOW- Jazz host Grizzlies in Game 2

It’s been a big year for Dwyane Wade: He became a minority owner of the Utah Jazz, he’s a fixture in TNT’s basketball pre-game shows, and now the future Hall of Famer and NBA Finals MVP is the host of a new game show on TBS called The Cube, which premieres this week on June 10th. The Cube puts teams of two players inside a Plexiglass box, where they are given nine lives to complete seven challenges, each worth more money, with an ultimate prize of $250,000. The contestants aren’t just trying to get rich: In one episode, for example, one duo needs the money in order to renovate a basketball gym for “at-risk youth” in Texas.