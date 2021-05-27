Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orlando, FL

Orlando Pride vs. Portland Thorns: Final Score 2-1 as Pride Extend Unbeaten Streak to Three

By Scott Carnevale
The Mane Land
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Orlando Pride hosted the Portland Thorns and came away with a 2-1 victory in front of 3,407 fans in Exploria Stadium. Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux both scored for the Pride (2-0-1, 7 points) for the second straight game, as Orlando’s undefeated streak to start the season stretched to three matches (2-0-1). The Pride temporarily move into first place in the league, albeit with an extra game played, by beating the Thorns (1-2-0, 3 points) for just the second time in the all-time series.

www.themaneland.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Orlando, FL
State
North Carolina State
City
Sydney, FL
Orlando, FL
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ali Krieger
Person
Alex Morgan
Person
Adrianna Franch
Person
Marc Skinner
Person
Crystal Dunn
Person
Sydney Leroux
Person
Ashlyn Harris
Person
Kelli Hubly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orlando Pride#Football#Portland Thorns#The Portland Thorns#Xi#Xl##Nwsl Goal#Nwsl#Uswnt#Simonecharley Soarin#Franch#Sydneyleroux
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Sydney
News Break
Sports
Related
Soccerwashingtonspirit.com

Spirit Play to 1-1 Draw at Home Against Pride

Washington, D.C., (06/06/2021) – The Washington Spirit tied the Pride 1-1 in their fifth match of the 2021 NWSL regular season on Sunday afternoon at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. After two minutes, Spirit forward Trinity Rodman turned her defender and drove the end line. The second overall pick in...
Orlando, FLPosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride rookie Taylor Kornieck steps up into crucial role

Despite starting every match of the team’s unbeaten start to the season, Pride rookie Taylor Kornieck doesn’t feel like she’s fully introduced herself to Orlando fans. For weeks, the rookie came just inches from scoring. So when she scored her first regular-season goal against Washington on June 6, Kornieck said it didn’t feel like a surprise — it felt like a beginning. “I’ve been telling ...
Washington StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando Pride seek to remain unbeaten in road match against Washington

This Sunday’s matchup will be a familiar one for the Orlando Pride as they face off against the Washington Spirit for the third time in two months. Both teams will know what to expect from each other when they kick off at 2 p.m. The Pride have yet to lose to Washington this season. As they ride a three-game win streak, the team is eager to keep its unbeaten record against the Spirit. “We have ...
Washington StatePosted by
Orlando Sentinel

Taylor Kornieck lifts unbeaten Orlando Pride to draw with Washington Spirit

Orlando Pride rookie Taylor Kornieck scored her first regular-season goal in a 1-1 road draw on Sunday against Washington, preserving the team’s unbeaten regular-season streak. After their fifth straight unbeaten game, the Pride remain the top team in the NWSL table with 11 points. The team has not lost since the Challenge Cup. Much of the Pride’s early success this season has come from their ...
Orlando, FLchatsports.com

Orlando Pride Signs Kaylie Collins as National Team Replacement Player

ORLANDO, Fla. (June 4, 2021) — The Orlando Pride has signed goalkeeper Kaylie Collins as a National Team Replacement Player (NTRP), it was announced today. Collins has been signed ahead of the Pride’s Sunday match at the Washington Spirit, with goalkeeper Erin McLeod unavailable for the match due to Canada National Team duty.
Washington StateCBS Sports

NWSL Power Rankings: North Carolina Courage, Washington Spirit make big moves; Orlando Pride still No. 1

-- The Pride are undefeated in their last four games and winners of their last three. Along with big victories over teams like Portland and North Carolina, Pride striker Alex Morgan is in top form, connecting on goal in four consecutive matches. The Pride defense also continues to impress. The backline is conceding 0.8 goals per game to start the season, third lowest in the league.
Soccerracingloufc.com

Preview: What to Watch for with Racing at Portland Thorns FC

Continuing a difficult stretch of its early season schedule, Racing Louisville FC travels west this weekend for a late kickoff at Portland Thorns FC, the reigning NWSL Challenge Cup champions, at 10:30 p.m. ET Saturday. The club is looking to bounce back from a 5-0 defeat a week ago to...
Washington Statechatsports.com

Storylines | Orlando Pride at Washington Spirit

Alex Morgan found the back of the net for the fourth time in as many contests on Sunday night against Kansas City, heading in a Courtney Petersen corner for the eventual game-winner to remain atop the NWSL in goals scored in regular-season play. With the finish, Morgan tallied her second deciding goal of the campaign after tallying the game-winner in North Carolina on May 22 and could tie her own personal record on Sunday in Washington for consecutive matches with a goal, netting five in a row from Aug. 5 to Aug. 26 in the 2017 NWSL season.
Chicago, ILCBS Sports

NWSL takeaways: Chicago Red Stars break down NC Courage midfield; Orlando Pride stay unbeaten

The National Women's Soccer League wrapped up Week 4 action across the league over the weekend. Alex Morgan's goal-scoring streak has ended, but the Orlando Pride are still on top in the standings, while the Portland Thorns have climbed their way into second place, bumping the Washington Spirit into third. Let's take a look at some takeaways from the weekend's games that shook up the standings.
Soccerracingloufc.com

Costello: What we learned from Racing vs. Portland Thorns FC

Thomas Costello covers the NWSL for Beyond Women’s Sports, which offers stories throughout the world of women’s professional and collegiate athletics. Follow Thomas on Twitter @1ThomasCostello. Racing Louisville FC had no easy task going from an away match against NC Courage to Saturday’s late night contest at Portland Thorns FC....
NBAchatsports.com

Mystics vs. Lynx final score: Washington snaps two-game losing streak with 85–81 win

The Washington Mystics (3–5) ended a two-game losing streak on Tuesday night, defeating the Minnesota Lynx (3–5), 85–81 at Entertainment and Sports Arena. The contest began with a two-and-a-half-minute scoring drought, with Ariel Atkins (17 points) hitting the game’s first basket at 7:37. An 8-0 Minnesota run pushed the deficit to six and prompted a Mike Thibault timeout midway through the first.
MLSNBC Sports

Portland Timbers and Thorns FC to play doubleheader in Seattle

For Portland soccer fans, the trip to Seattle is always a special one. Well, on August 29th, the Soccer City U.S.A. faithful can make the trek to watch both Portland-based soccer teams play their Northwest rivals. The NWSL has changed the location of August 29th's match between the OL Regin...
Sportsmycentralnebraska.com

Three American Legion Teams Extend Winning Streaks

The Cornerstone Insurance Group Columbus Seniors went 3-0 this weekend to win a tournament at Omaha South. Brent Beard allowed just one run on one hit to lead Cornerstone to a 10-1 victory over Creighton Prep on Sunday. It came a day after Columbus won its first two games in the tourney, blanking Omaha Bryan 9-0 and downing a Millard club 6-1. Cornerstone is riding a four-game winning streak, upping its record to 6-3.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Brewers bid to continue hot streak in finale vs. Pirates

The red-hot Milwaukee Brewers vie for a sweep of their three-game series against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday afternoon after posting consecutive 7-4 wins. The Brewers are 13-2 in their past 15 games and have won six in a row at home. "Day in, day out our team is...
MLSwyandottedaily.com

Salloi strikes as Sporting extends unbeaten run to four games in 1-1 draw

Daniel Salloi bagged his fourth goal of the season as Sporting Kansas City (5-2-2, 17 points) came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw against Austin FC (2-4-2, 8 points) in an encounter on Saturday afternoon at sun-drenched Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas. The 150th MLS sellout in...