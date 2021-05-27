DarkSide Will Be Back, As Russia, China, Iran Create 'Safe Havens' For Hackers
A large portion of hacking activity today comes from former CIS countries and a handful of the poorest Eastern European countries. Largely due to combination of corruption within the police forces coupled with comparatively low income coupled with local criminal underworld offering a solid protection from police even when police get pressure from the foreign nations and actually have to act to show they're doing something.slashdot.org