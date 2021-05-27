Cancel
Fraud Crimes

DarkSide Will Be Back, As Russia, China, Iran Create 'Safe Havens' For Hackers

slashdot.org
 23 days ago

A large portion of hacking activity today comes from former CIS countries and a handful of the poorest Eastern European countries. Largely due to combination of corruption within the police forces coupled with comparatively low income coupled with local criminal underworld offering a solid protection from police even when police get pressure from the foreign nations and actually have to act to show they're doing something.

slashdot.org
Posted by
Reuters

Russia to supply Iran with advanced satellite -Washington Post

Russia is preparing to provide Iran with an advanced satellite that would enable it to track potential military targets across the Middle East, the Washington Post reported on Thursday. The plan would deliver a Russian-made Kanopus-V satellite equipped with a high-resolution camera which could be launched from Russia within months,...
Fraud Crimeswolfram.com

DarkSide Update: The FBI Hacks the Hackers?

In my May 25, 2021, blog post “Sleuthing DarkSide Crypto-Ransom Payments with the Wolfram Language,” I detailed how I used the Wolfram Language, public knowledge and some guesswork to track crypto-ransom payments made by Colonial Pipeline on May 8 and Brenntag on May 11 to the Russian hacker group DarkSide. These payments, which totaled millions of dollars, were subsequently distributed to different accounts, and on May 13, DarkSide announced it was disbanding.
EngineeringTelegraph

Wanted: the next generation of robot experts to help protect us from Russia, Iran and China

A drive to develop Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the battlefield has begun as Porton Down begins its recruitment of hundreds of top secret scientists. While the high-security site in the middle of the Wiltshire countryside is renowned for being the oldest chemical warfare research centre in the world, where its scientists have handled some of the most dangerous substances in existence, there will now be a move towards working with AI and the cyber domain.
Foreign Policytouchstoneconnect.com

China & Russia – Made In America

China and Russian were built in America with American tax dollars to build them up into world powers so we can have a “Balance of Power” with a bogey man to keep us afraid all of the time, and keep the bogey men appearing to be in opposition to each other. Nonsense!
WorldAntiwar.com

NATO Summit: Confronting China, Russia, and the World

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization ended its summit in Brussels on June 14 and issued a communiqué listing achievements since the last summit and a blueprint to take the military bloc to its next one in 2022. The representatives of the thirty-nation alliance also endorsed the 67-page document used to prepare the summit’s discussions and decisions, NATO 2030: United for a New Era. In turn the summit tasked NATO with elaborating a new Strategic Concept to replace that adopted at the Lisbon summit in 2010.
Aerospace & Defensefreenews.live

NASA said it will monitor the actions of Russia and China in space

WASHINGTON – NASA chief Bill Nelson warned that Moscow and Beijing may announce plans for their cooperation in space on Wednesday during the GLEX-2021 conference, noting that Washington should closely monitor this and not allow it to lag behind competitors. “Tomorrow afternoon at this global conference, the plans of Russia...
MilitaryDetroit News

Estonia says Russian planes violate its air space, again

Helsinki – NATO member Estonia said Wednesday that two Russian fighter jets violated its airspace, in what it claimed was the fourth such incident this year. Two Russian Sukhoi Su-35 fighters entered the Baltic country’s airspace in the vicinity of Hiiumaa, a Baltic Sea island belonging to Estonia, without permission and spent less than one minute there Tuesday morning, Estonia’s military said in a statement.
POTUSWashington Post

Russia has no problem cracking down on other ‘criminals.’ Why not on hackers?

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin’s government can bring down its fist — when he wants it to. Dissidents and business executives who run afoul of the Kremlin are swiftly prosecuted and dispatched to Siberian prison camps. Yet cybercriminal gangs based in Russia seem to face nary a consequence when they wreak havoc on U.S. and other Western companies. President Biden should make sure to point out the disconnect at the upcoming summit between the two leaders.
Fraud Crimesprotocol.com

DOJ recovers $2.3 million in bitcoin ransom from DarkSide hackers

The Justice Department said it recovered $2.3 million in bitcoin ransom paid to DarkSide, the criminal group that hacked Colonial Pipeline last month. The May 7 cyberattack disrupted the pipeline's operations through ransomware that encrypted the company's files with a key controlled by the hackers. In the hopes of restoring service, the company paid the ransom in cryptocurrency to the criminal organization. But federal authorities were able to track down and recover the 63.7 bitcoins, valued at more than $2 million, paid to DarkSide.
Worldnationalcybersecuritynews.today

China-backed hackers RedFoxtrot targeted defence research, telecom in India, US firm finds | #cybersecurity | #cyberattack

New Delhi: A Chinese state-backed hacker group is targeting Indian defence research and other Indian organisations, according to the latest research from an American cybersecurity firm. In a report released on 16 June, cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, headquartered near Boston, said it found links between a “suspected” Chinese state-sponsored threat...
Foreign Policyarmynow.net

NATO leaders agree NATO 2030 reform agenda, discuss Russia, China

NATO Heads of State and Government on Monday (14 June) agreed a set of proposals under the NATO 2030 banner, covering a range of issues, including the protection of critical infrastructure, promoting innovation, boosting partnerships, and making the fight against climate change an important task for NATO for the first time.
Posted by
CBS News

Eye Opener: NATO, Biden target China and Russia

President Biden and NATO leaders target China and Russia while the president looks ahead to his high stakes meeting with Vladimir Putin. Also, The House Judiciary Committee says it will investigate the Trump Justice Department's seizing of phone data from House Democrats. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener. Your world in 90 seconds.
Middle EastAntiwar.com

Erdoğan in the Caucasus: Iran, Russia, Armenia Ignore Threat at Their Own Peril

“I still feel most suspicious of the Talaat Pashas, the Kemals and the Envers who are apparently dreaming of setting up a Moslem state to include the Trans-Caspian region, Transcaucasia with Daghestan, Asia Minor and, it seems, Egypt. One feels this is so, and it stands to reason that Armenia and Georgia, a little country I know and dearly love, will inevitably be the first to suffer from this venture. Nor do I think Russia would gain anything from this pan-Turkish game. Of course, I’m no politician, but it sometimes seems to me that I have a healthy intuition, and that my organic disgust at the misfortunes of mankind, at human sufferings, makes me a good prophet or, more correctly, a prophet of evil.” – Maxim Gorky to H.G. Wells, 1920.
Public Safetykfgo.com

Cyber attack on Polish officials came from Russia, Kaczynski says

WARSAW (Reuters) – Top Polish government officials have been hit by a far-reaching cyber attack conducted from Russian territory, Poland’s de facto leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski said on Friday in his first official statement on an email hacking incident this month. Kaczynski, who is deputy prime minister, said those targeted included...