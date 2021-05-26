Reds MiLB Notebook: Lodolo dominates, McGarry homers twice

In 2017, the Cincinnati Reds used their 1st round pick, number 2 overall, to select Hunter Greene, an 18 year old flamethrowing right handed pitcher. In 2019, The Cincinnati Reds used their 1st round pick, number 7 overall, to select Nick Lodolo, the top rated pitcher in the class. The Reds bet on these two high ceiling prospects, looking to them to lead the future of the Reds pitching staff. Although there have been a few bumps in the road for these two young prospects, 2021 has given a glimpse into the emergence of Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo.