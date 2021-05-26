Reds MiLB Notebook: Lodolo dominates, McGarry homers twice
Nick Lodolo made his fourth start of the season for the Double-A Chattanooga Lookouts this season and the reigning Double-A South Pitcher of the Week made a good case to pick up the award again next week. The Cincinnati Reds 2nd rated prospect fired 7.0 shutout innings on five hits and a walk while striking out eight batters. Lodolo threw 97 pitches with 72 strikes on the night and induced nine ground outs with just two fly outs as he lowered his ERA on the season to 0.40.www.redsminorleagues.com