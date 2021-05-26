Jumpstart, Joke Lands, and Details on the Upcoming Ranked Season

GungHo Online Entertainment revealed new details to Season Six of Ninjala as the game celebrates its one-year anniversary. The team behind the game released a brand new dev diary video, which you can check out below, as they go over all the additions they're making to the game for the latest season. Chief among them are updates to the campaign and a tournament added in specifically for the anniversary as they mark the game being out for a solid year. We also have a rundown of some of the changes that will be coming to the game as you head to the desert to face off against other players. All of this will kick in with the 2.0 update scheduled for early June.