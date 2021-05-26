Jumpstart, Joke Lands, and Details on the Upcoming Ranked Season
Magic's Summer of Legend is starting to heat up, and there are a number of exciting things coming up for us in Magic: Arena in the upcoming weeks. Historic Anthology 5 launches tomorrow, May 27, so be sure to check out our Anthology Review and sample decklists if you're interested in learning more about the newest additions to the format. Players will be able to purchase the bundle, which includes four copies of each card, for 4,000 gems or 25,000 gold. For any Phyrexian fans out there, Wizards of the Coast has also announced special Phrexian text card styles for each of the praetors- more details on that are expected in the near future.