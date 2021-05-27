Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

Seton LaSalle captures program’s 1st WPIAL boys volleyball championship

By Michael Love
Posted by 
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 13 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XPAaL_0aCfh6cq00
Michael Love | Tribune-Review Seton LaSalle celebrates after defeating North Catholic in the WPIAL Class 2A boys volleyball finals Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

A first-time WPIAL champion was crowned as North Catholic and Seton LaSalle met Wednesday to decide the Class AA boys volleyball title at Fox Chapel.

The teams had split two nonsection matches in the regular season. The rubber match went the way of the Rebels.

Paced by a dominant performance from 6-foot-7 senior hitter Nathan Zini, Seton LaSalle won the first two games and held off a comeback attempt from the Trojans to claim the program’s first WPIAL championship.

“This is so special for us,” said Zini, a St. Francis (Pa.) commit. “For us seniors who lost in this game (to Ambridge) two years ago, it really stung. Then we lost last year to covid. To come back and do what we love to do, which is play volleyball and have the chance to compete for a championship, it’s amazing. We worked so hard for this.”

The top seed in the Class AA bracket, Seton La Salle defeated Plum 3-0 in the quarterfinals and Hopewell 3-1 in the semifinals to advance to the title game.

The Rebels won Game 1, 25-16, and Game 2, 25-18, before North Catholic rallied to take Game 3, 25-21.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yd7Rs_0aCfh6cq00

The Trojans led for most of Game 4 and held a 20-16 advantage before Seton La Salle rallied to claim nine of the final 12 points of the game to win 25-23 and close out the title victory.

“I knew that (North Catholic coach) Stacie (Ball) had those kids prepared,” Seton La Salle coach John Lawrence said. “We had played them twice already. We are familiar with each other. We knew what they were going to do, and they knew what we were going to do. We knew it was going to be a tough battle.”

Both teams now will turn their attention to the PIAA playoffs, set to begin next Tuesday against opponents to be determined.

Seton LaSalle will face the runner-up from District 10, while North Catholic will take on the champion from District 6 or 9.

“North Catholic is super, well-drilled and are a good ball-control team,” said Zini, who scored 42 points for the Rebels between kills and other hits the Trojans were not able to return. “They serve smart and tough. We knew we had to be at our best.”

Seton LaSalle overcame three early service errors to build its largest lead of Game 1 — 12 points at 21-9 — before finishing off the game.

Seton La Salle came out strong in Game 2 and built a 5-0 lead. North Catholic played even with the Rebels over the rest of the game but was not able to pull any closer than four points.

Zini capped the Game 2 victory with his eighth kill of the game.

Despite falling into a 2-0 hole, North Catholic came out strong in Game 3 and built an 8-3 lead.

Seton LaSalle responded with a 7-2 run to get back even at 10-10. But the game belonged to the Trojans.

Kills from junior Andrew Ubinger and senior Domenic Rivetti down the stretch, and a final hit at the net from Ubinger on the deciding point, closed out the 25-21 win to close the deficit to 2-1.

Ubinger led North Catholic with 15 kills. Trojans senior outside hitter Richard Kaminski added nine kills.

“We had a great practice (Wednesday), a light practice for an hour to prepare,” Ball said. “We just seemed to come out a little flat. We knew that 95 percent of the sets went to Zini, and we kind of switched our defense around, but we still weren’t picking things up. They kind of put it together in the third set. The four set was ours, but we just lost it right at the end.

“This is our fourth year in the WPIAL, and last year doesn’t even count. We’ve been blessed with great teams and have made the WPIAL playoffs all three seasons. This time, we took it two (matches) further. We’ve never made it this far. But (Seton LaSalle) played a great match and they deserved the victory.”

Tags: North Catholic, Seton La Salle

Tribune-Review

Tribune-Review

Greensburg, PA
5K+
Followers
254
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Tribune-Review

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wpial#1st Wpial#North Catholic#Class Aa#Fox Chapel#Rebels#6 Foot 7#First Wpial#Hopewell 3 1#Trojans#Piaa#Play Volleyball#Matches#Hitter Richard Kaminski#Junior Andrew Ubinger#Senior Domenic Rivetti#Francis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
High School
News Break
Education
News Break
Volleyball
News Break
Sports
Related
Webster Groves, MOtimesnewspapers.com

Times Now Set For Webster Groves & Kirkwood High Boys Volleyball State Championship Games Thursday Night

The time is now set for the Missouri State Boys Volleyball Class 3 Championship match between Webster Groves and Parkway West high schools for 7 p.m. on Thursday night, May 27, at Roberts Gym at Webster Groves High School, 100 E. Selma Ave. Attendance to the game is limited, and already sold out, but the game will be live streamed and available to watch on Prepcasts at https://team1sports.com/prepcasts/.
Chattanooga, TNemory.edu

Women’s tennis team captures NCAA championship title

For the first time since 2016 and for the eighth time in program history, the Emory women's tennis team has been crowned the NCAA Division III national champions. The Eagles thoroughly dominated Wednesday's championship match, defeating the reigning national champions Wesleyan University by the count of 5-0 at the Champions Tennis Club in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The match took just over two hours.
Sportsthedanielislandnews.com

Iron Horse boys’, girls’ track teams capture state championships

For two years, there was talk about potential when it came to the Philip Simmons High School (PSHS) track and field program. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams showed promise in 2019 when the youthful teams fared well as individuals and as a group at the State Track and Field Championships.
Moon, PABeaver County Times

Blackhawk lacrosse falls short in WPIAL championship

MOON TWP. — Consider it a learning experience for Blackhawk’s girls lacrosse team. The top-seeded – but young – Cougars struggled to generate offense Wednesday night in a 10-3 loss to Mars in the WPIAL Class 2A championship at Robert Morris University’s Joe Walton Stadium. Blackhawk, which has only five...
Los Angeles County, CADaily Breeze

Costa boys swim team captures Bay League championship

Mira Costa High School’s boys Varsity swim team won the Bay League championship tournament held May 18-20 at Redondo Union High School. Undefeated throughout the season, Costa finished strong by dominating the meet by 176 points and ending Peninsula’s 11-year winning streak. It has been more than a decade since...
SportsPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Play ball: Times set for WPIAL softball championships

The WPIAL softball championships will return to renovated Cal U for the first time since 2017. There will be four games Wednesday and two more Thursday at Lilley Field. Class 3A: Mt. Pleasant vs. Ellwood City, 2:15 p.m. Class 5A: North Hills vs. Armstrong, 4:30 p.m. Class 4A: Highlands v....
Avalon, CAthecatalinaislander.com

Lancer boys volleyball ends in quarters

Avalon High’s boys volleyball team saw its season come to an end with a three-set loss to the No. 2 seeded Malibu Sharks on Wednesday at Avalon School. The Lancers had entered the playoffs as the second-place team from the Academy League and had advanced to the quarterfinals after Mayfair High had to forfeit due to a positive coronavirus test within the program.
SportsPosted by
The 562

CIF Boys’ Volleyball: Wilson Sweeps Foothill, Will Host CIF Championship Match

The Wilson Bruins looked like a team on a mission during Saturday night’s CIF-SS Division 3 semifinal match against visiting Foothill. The Bruins controlled the match with their service game and rode their two best hitters to an assertive 25-19, 25-13, 25-11 victory over the visiting Knights, sending Wilson to the CIF Championship match next Saturday.
High SchoolPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Riverview baseball set to play for 1st WPIAL title in 20 years

At the beginning of the season, not many people might have given the Riverview baseball team a shot. The Raiders hadn’t made the playoffs since 2015 and hadn’t won a playoff game since 2014. Just two years ago, they were a measly 4-10. But here they are. For the first...
Mars, PAwbut.com

Mars Boys Lacrosse team takes WPIAL title

–The Mars Boys Lacrosse team joined the Girls program in winning the WPIAL 2A championship with an 18-4 victory over Chartiers Valley last night at Robert Morris University. The Planets completed a perfect WPIAL run through this season at 19-0. –The North Allegheny Boys defeated Shady Side Academy 9-8 to win the 3A title.
Mckees Rocks, PAObserver-Reporter

West Greene stamps ticket to WPIAL championship game

McKEES ROCKS – After the 2019 season ended, mystery surrounded the future of the four-time defending WPIAL champion West Greene Pioneers. West Greene’s softball program entered the new decade with a lot of turnover. The Lampe twins, Madison and McKenna, graduated and moved on to Carlow. Kaitlyn Rizor flipped her...
Moon, PAcranberryeagle.com

Mars boys win 5th consecutive WPIAL lacrosse title in dominant fashion

MOON TWP — Mars junior attack Wes Scurci snapped a chest-high shot Chartiers Valley goalie Cameron Kyle didn't have a prayer of stopping. Less than a minute after the Colts tied the score in the second quarter of the WPIAL Class 2A championship game Thursday night at Joe Walton Stadium, Scurci and his teammates put the hammer down.
Volleyballdurangodowntown.com

Drills, Practice Carry Volleyball Team to League Championship

The Demon girls volleyball team didn’t let the pandemic prevent them from practicing. They just used a little creativity and it paid off with the first Southwest League title in 10 years. Like most athletic activities this past school year, the volleyball team had to improvise to get their game together.
Mars, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Mars dominates Chartiers Valley to capture 5th straight WPIAL Class 2A boys lacrosse title

The Mars boys lacrosse dynasty continues. After a tight first quarter that saw the No. 1 Fightin’ Planets (19-0) come away with just a one-goal lead, they opened the floodgates and scored nine goals in the second quarter, five in the third and two in the fourth to cruise to an 18-4 victory over No. 2 Chartiers Valley (15-5) and capture their fifth straight WPIAL Class 2A title.
Ellwood City, PAellwoodcity.org

PHOTOS: Wolverines Softball Advances To WPIAL Championship Game

There’s an age old adage in softball and baseball that states “Offense sells tickets, Pitching and Defense win Championships”. That rang loud and clear on Tuesday afternoon at Penn Trafford High School as the Wolverines defeated Southmoreland 4-2 to advance to the WPIAL Class-3A Championship game. Freshman hurler Julia Nardone...