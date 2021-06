Jake Kahane ’21, economics student and multi-program Syracuse Abroad alumnus, has recently been published in the Academy of Economics and Finance Journal. The idea for “Rip it like Rapinoe: A Study on How Gender Equality Can Change the Face of World Soccer” was born in Fall 2017, when Jake spent his very first University semester in Europe as part of the Discovery Madrid program for first-year students. His father, Leo Kahane, recalls that “when he was boarding a plane to Madrid as an 18-year-old, we had trepidation about our son spending his first semester as a college student in a foreign country. But it turned out to be one of the best experiences of his four years as a Syracuse student. He came back a different person, more mature and confident.”