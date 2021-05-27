Cancel
Society

Transgender athlete on what it's like playing on a team consistent with their gender identity

 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlabama is one of several states that have banned transgender athletes from competing in sports. Those athletes want you to know this is about people, not politics.

Societyyr.media

Andraya Yearwood ‘Changing the Game’ for Trans Athletes

High school track athlete Andraya Yearwood has become an inspiration to other Black transgender women and loves that she can compete as who she is in the new documentary “Changing the Game.”. Yearwood was often met by furious parents in the bleachers who threw hateful, transphobic comments her way while...
CyclingWashington Times

Transgender athlete named as alternate to U.S. Olympic women’s BMX team

No openly male-to-female transgender athlete has ever competed on the women’s side in the Olympics, but Chelsea Wolfe is coming close. Wolfe, 28, was named last week a reserve for the U.S. women’s BMX Freestyle Olympic team by USA Cycling, meaning she will act as an alternate for the two female freestylers selected to compete in the Tokyo games, Perris Benegas of Reno, Nevada, and Hannah Roberts of Buchanan, Michigan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Crooked River Chronicle

Ohio House votes to ban transgender athletes from playing girls' and women's sports with last-minute bill amendment

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (COLUMBUS) Some Ohio legislators want to prevent transgender athletes from playing on girls' and women's high school or college sports teams. The state's House of Representatives voted 57-36 on Thursday to tack the ban onto a bill allowing players to make money off of their names, images and likenesses.
Societyakipress.com

First transgender athlete to compete at Olympics

AKIPRESS.COM - New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard has become the first ever transgender athlete picked to compete at an Olympics, in a controversial decision,BBC reports. Officials have selected her for the women's weightlifting team for Tokyo 2020, after qualifying requirements were recently modified. She had competed in men's events before coming...
NFLSan Francisco Chronicle

Anti-vaccination athletes are playing for the wrong team

Step aside, 2003 Oakland Raiders. You are no longer “the dumbest team in America,” even if your coach, Bill Callahan, made a compelling case for that honor back then. That title now belongs to the Fake News Bears, an imaginary team of real athletes, across various sports, who resist COVID-19 vaccinations, basing their resistance on myths and misinformation.
Hillsboro, NHUnion Leader

Letter: Transgender athletes threaten progress for girls

To the Editor: All four Democrats who comprise our federal delegation support transgender male athletes competing against biological females in school athletics. My two granddaughters want to know why they have to compete against boys in high school track and field and will in all probability not only lose their ability to compete but also any chance to attend college under an athletic scholarship.
Societywcn247.com

Expert: Transgender Olympic athlete could polarize opinion

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — An American expert on transgender rights and politics says the participation of New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard at the Tokyo Olympics could inspire other trans athletes. But it could also become a focus for conservative activists who oppose greater LGBTQ rights and freedoms. Dr. Jami Taylor says Hubbard might find herself in a no-win position even if she succeeds when she competes in the women’s 87-kilogram plus division. Hubbard is set to be the first transgender athlete to compete at an Olympics. The selection has drawn criticism from some conservative commentators.
SocietyRadio NB

The Path To Inclusion For Transgender Athletes ft. Cyd Zeigler

This week, Will sits down with commentator, author, and co-founder of Outsports and the National Gay Flag Football League, Cyd Zeigler, to share their opposing stances on transgender athletes competing in sports. Will and Cyd agree that they would like all transgender people to be included in sports. However, their...
SocietyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Transgender Runner CeCe Telfer Barred From USA Olympic Trials

CeCe Telfer, a transgender hurdler, will be barred from competing in the U.S. Olympic trials after failing to meet eligibility requirements established by World Athletics. “While CeCe Telfer has met the performance qualification standard, she has not met the conditions established in the World Athletics ‘Eligibility Regulations for Transgender Athletes’ and is therefore ineligible to compete,” USA Track and Field said in a statement. In 2019, World Athletics released guidelines requiring female runners’ testosterone levels to be under 5 nonomoles per liter for 12 months prior to some competitions. Telfer was a 2019 Division II national champion in the 400 meter hurdles in 2018 but did not compete the year prior as she transitioned. Telfer moved to the U.S. from Jamaica at age 12 and struggled during the past year as the pandemic left her without a coach. She resorted to sleeping in her car before moving in with her psychologist in New Hampshire. Telfer aims to use her platform to inspire Black LGBT youth, she said. “It’s important for me to do it for my people, whether it be women, Black people, transgender people, LGBTQ people, anybody who is scrutinized and oppressed,” Telfer said.
College Sportswvgazettemail.com

The athlete's angle on Name, Image and Likeness

While the NCAA, its member schools, Congress and the several states are all at various stages — not to mention points of contention — in passing and implementing rules for Name, Image and Likeness allowances and restrictions for college athletes, players themselves have a dizzying array of possibilities awaiting them in terms of capitalizing on the fame they have earned on the playing fields and courts of their respective institutions.
SocietyGreenwichTime

Youth sports and other challenges of a nonbinary world: 3 essential reads

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) While recognition and acceptance of people who don’t identify as strictly male or female is growing, many aspects of American society, from language to sports to fashion, remain structured or separated by gender.
SciencePosted by
CBS News

The science behind the transgender athlete debate

History will be made next month in Tokyo when the first openly transgender athlete competes in the Olympic games. The move has sparked a broader debate about whether transgender athletes should be allowed on teams of their choice. Carol Ewing Garber, a professor of movement science at Columbia University, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.