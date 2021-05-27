Robert Dean Godsey, 44, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed on May 24, 2021 at his home. He was born in Ohio County on September 28, 1976 to Cindy Burnette and the late Junith Stewart. Robert was a groundskeeper for Housing Authority of Owensboro. Robert faithfully attended Matthew’s Table and volunteered at Friends of Sinners and Saint Benedicts. Robert was devout in his faith and had a heart for the homeless. Robert passionately shared the word of God. He enjoyed going for walks, cooking and singing Karyoke.