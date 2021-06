Paul Blackburn, 91, of Owensboro, Kentucky passed away May 23, 2021 at Wellington Parc. He was born in Detroit, Michigan to Arthur Jay and Lucille Wilson Blackburn. Paul was a member of the United States Army of the 82nd Airborne. Paul enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, golfing, and riding his motorcycle. Being out on the boat was his favorite pastime. Paul was a big St. Louis Cardinals fan and enjoyed playing cards.