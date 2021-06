Coming off of a year without softball, North Branford Head Coach Nick DeLizio and the Thunderbirds had no idea what to expect heading into the 2021 season. Led by three senior captains, the athletes on the North Branford softball team learned how to play for each other and used some excellent chemistry to advance to the Class M state championship game. Although his squad took a 6-0 loss to Seymour, Coach DeLizio will always be proud of what North Branford accomplished on the ballfield this spring.