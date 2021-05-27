Cancel
PHOTO: NEW “Cruella” Disney Collectible Key Coming to shopDisney May 28th

By Katie Francis
WDW News Today
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest Disney villain-centric film, Cruella, comes out on May 28th, and you can “unlock your inner rebel” with a new collectible key based on the movie. The key features the classic Disney “D” in plaid and a black, white, and red silhouette of Emma Stone as the titular Cruella De Vil. Pricing has not been announced, but the key will likely be $12.99, based on previous releases.

wdwnt.com
