Tennis-Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st major

World No. 3 Rafael Nadal announced Thursday that he will not play at Wimbledon this month or the Summer Olympics in Tokyo next month. Nadal said in a series of tweets that he’s “listening to his body” in order to “continue my career and continue to do what makes me happy.” Nadal, 35, advanced last week to the semifinals of the French Open, but was defeated in four sets by champion Novak Djokovic.The 20-time Grand Slam champion said his body needs more time to recover. “Prevention of any kind of excess in my body is a very important factor at this stage of my career in order to try to keep fighting for the highest level of competition and titles,” he wrote in a tweet. “The fact that there has only been 2 weeks between [the French Open] and Wimbledon didn’t make it easier on my body to recuperate.”