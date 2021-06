Julia Avila and Julija Stoliarenko are getting another chance to step into the octagon against one another. MMA Fighting confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Avila (8-2) and Stoliarenko (9-4-1) will fight on June 26 in a bantamweight bout at a UFC APEX event in Las Vegas. The two were originally scheduled to compete on a March 30 card, but the bout was removed from the lineup when Stoliarenko fainted on the scale at the official weigh-ins a day prior.