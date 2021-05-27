Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas Resident Raises Security Concerns After 2 Sports Cars Stolen in 3 Months

By Jack Highberger
Posted by 
DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 22 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A Dallas resident believes her apartment complex is in the crosshairs of car thieves after she had two sports cars stolen from the locked garage in the last three months. Melissa Anderson said her first red Corvette was stolen in February and the second was taken earlier this month. In both cases, the cars were parked in the parking garage of the AMLI Design District apartments, she said. The second, according to Anderson, even had a locked car cover on it.

uptown.bubblelife.com
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
9K+
Followers
53K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Cars#The Cars#Organized Crime#Amli Residential
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Property Crimes
Related
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Dallas Police Special Operation to Target Road Rage Drivers

You may notice more police officers on Dallas freeways beginning Friday. Officers will be specifically searching for drivers with road rage. This is part of a new Dallas Police Department operation to combat the dangerous behavior that has left countless loved ones grieving, including the family of a North Dallas father Chris Murzin.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

Woman in Custody After Child, 6, Fatally Stabbed, Another Hurt

A 6-year-old child is dead and another juvenile is injured after an adult stabbed them both in Dallas Thursday, police say. Officers were called to a stabbing at a residence on the 2900 block of Frazier Street, southeast of Fair Park, shortly before 2 p.m. When officers arrived a witness told them an adult woman had stabbed both of the children.
Dallas, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

32-Year-Old Woman Dies After Being Found With Injuries: Police

A 32-year-old woman died Tuesday, six days after being found unresponsive in southwest Dallas with what police called "blunt force trauma," according to Dallas authorities. On June 9 at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers responded to a call at the 500 block of Griffith Avenue. Upon arrival, they found Ashley Leann Uresti, 32, unresponsive with "blunt force trauma," police said.