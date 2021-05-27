Dallas Resident Raises Security Concerns After 2 Sports Cars Stolen in 3 Months
A Dallas resident believes her apartment complex is in the crosshairs of car thieves after she had two sports cars stolen from the locked garage in the last three months. Melissa Anderson said her first red Corvette was stolen in February and the second was taken earlier this month. In both cases, the cars were parked in the parking garage of the AMLI Design District apartments, she said. The second, according to Anderson, even had a locked car cover on it.uptown.bubblelife.com