Freeze Warning issued for Kittson, Lake Of The Woods, Roseau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Kittson; Lake Of The Woods; Roseau FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...In North Dakota, Towner, Cavalier and Pembina Counties. In Minnesota, Lake Of The Woods, Roseau and Kittson Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold temperatures are possible again Thursday night.