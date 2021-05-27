Frost Advisory issued for Benson, Eastern Walsh County, Grand Forks, Nelson, Ramsey by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 03:56:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Benson; Eastern Walsh County; Grand Forks; Nelson; Ramsey; Western Walsh County FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Frost Advisory, temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Frost Advisory, until 8 AM CDT this morning. For the Freeze Watch, from late tonight through Friday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.