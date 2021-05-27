Frost Advisory issued for East Marshall, East Polk, North Beltrami, North Clearwater by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-27 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Marshall; East Polk; North Beltrami; North Clearwater; Pennington; Red Lake; South Beltrami; West Marshall; West Polk FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Minnesota and northeast North Dakota. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Cold temperatures are possible again Thursday night.