Lamb County, TX

Severe Weather Statement issued for Lamb by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:46:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This is an EXTREMELY DANGEROUS SITUATION with tornado like wind speeds expected. Mobile homes and high profile vehicles are especially susceptible to winds of this magnitude and may be overturned. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. This storm has the potential to cause serious injury and significant property damage. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. In addition to large hail, significant amounts of smaller hail is likely. Accumulating hail can cause damage to crops, trees, and vehicles. Target Area: Lamb A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN LAMB COUNTY At 945 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Amherst, or 5 miles north of Littlefield, moving east at 35 mph. This is a very dangerous storm. HAZARD...90 mph wind gusts and two inch hail. SOURCE...West Texas Mesonet. At 937 PM, the mesonet near Amherst measured a wind gust of 85 mph. IMPACT...You are in a life-threatening situation. Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be heavily damaged or destroyed. Homes and businesses will have substantial roof and window damage. Expect extensive tree damage and power outages. Locations impacted include Littlefield, Amherst, Fieldton and Spade. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...2.00IN WIND...90MPH

alerts.weather.gov
