While you can travel around the World Showcase for a full look at all the pavilions in EPCOT, the Canada Pavilion has a special opportunity for guests. The theater is home to Canada Far and Wide, which is a short show hosted by Catherine O’ Hara and Eugene Levy. But, guests haven’t been able to catch it for a little while now, as it has been closed this summer to serve as a temporary location for the Appleseed Orchard booth during EPCOT’s Food & Wine Festival. And, with the festival ending on November 20th, we now have an idea of when guests can enjoy Canada Far and Wide once again!

LIFESTYLE ・ 7 DAYS AGO