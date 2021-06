Stefanos Tsitsipas and Daniil Medvedev will square off in a blockbuster quarterfinal at the French Open from 7pm BST on Tuesday. Tsitsipas has won four consecutive matches in Lyon to lift the title and followed this up with another four victories in a row at the French Open. The Greek has dropped just one set in four matches in Paris so far and comes fresh from a 3-0 victory over Pablo Carreno-Busta two days ago. Tsitsipas seems to have a mental block against Daniil Medvedev, with the Russian leading the head-to-head 6-1. However, the Greek star looked dominant on clay so far this season, having won titles in Monte Carlo and Lyon, and also finishing as runner-up in Barcelona and reaching the quarterfinals in Rome.