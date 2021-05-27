Bay College announces winter 2021 grads
ESCANABA – Bay de Noc Community College recently announced the names of the students who have completed all of the requirements for an associate degree or certificate during the winter 2021 Semester. Local students include: Associate in Applied Science degree Computer information systems: software/network support, Cameron Dusseault, Manistique, Early childhood education: Kelsey Dehanke, Gulliver. Occupational studies: Joseph LeBlanc, Manistique. Certificate […]