Keeping up with the Kardashians is ending after this season, which means the cast has already wrapped on filming their final episodes and has moved on to the next phases in their lives. It also means the surreal experience of seeing heavily publicized events in the news play out on TV months later is almost over. But until then we have to sit through some cringe-y scenes featuring Kris Jenner telling Kourtney Kardashian that Scott Disick is the one she should grow old with -- when we all know full and well the eldest Kardashian sister is going to be hot and heavy with Travis Barker soon.