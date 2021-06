* All prices are bang up to date with our snazzy widgets, while odds in copy are accurate at time of publishing but subject to change. They say you never forget your first time, and debuting at the Grand Slam finals stage with an equally inexperienced companion, whom you’ve never stood on the opposite end of a court with before, should make this French Open final a particularly memorable experience for both Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Barbora Krejcikova. Hopefully we’re in for a grandstand finish to a tournament which has been punctuated with media defiance, injuries and early upsets.