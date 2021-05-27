Jason Tartick and Dean Unglert Reveal How Much Money They Were Offered for Bachelor in Paradise

Blake Moynes is showing up on The Bachelorette next week, which is extremely !!!! news for several reasons: (1) He used to date Clare Crawley, (2) he used to date Tayshia Adams, and (3) Tayshia Adams is literally cohost of this season. Like, truly BLAKE IS SIMPLY DOING THE MOST. As Nick Viall put it to Us Weekly, “Blake is going to get crap, obviously, for someone who fell in love with Clare without validation, fell in love with Tayshia without validation. So, when he’s [saying], ‘I’m in love with Katie,’ it’s fair to question [it]. I don’t question that he believes what he says. I just kind of question, like, ‘Do you just kind of love hard, bro?’”