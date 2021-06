The summer doldrums are in full force, with material news flow lagging relative to other parts of the year. Reduced news flow is expected to continue as we're entering the summer, where volumes are generally lower across the board, with many going on vacation. Things will pick up in August as Earnings season will once again be upon us. Gold looks to be rangebound for the time being, but because a near-term downtrend is in place, it wouldn't be surprising for gold to test lower levels, though unlikely it retraces to 2021 lows around $1,680/oz. But we will wait and let the market tell us.