Breaking: Disney shares when the Jungle Cruise update will be complete

By Monica Street
kennythepirate.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleWondering when Jungle Cruise will be completely finished at Disney World and Disneyland? We have an update to share!. Both Disney World and Disneyland will receive some “gnu” updates to this classic attraction. As part of the update, Guests will be able to follow a skipper and his passengers as their journey goes awry. Don’t worry though – we will still have live skippers! They will just add a show figure within the attraction itself.

www.kennythepirate.com

