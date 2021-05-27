Knicks' Derrick Rose: Scores team-high 26 points

Rose tallied 26 points (9-21 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), four rebounds and four assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 101-92 win over the Hawks. Not only did the 32-year-old shoot a game-high 21 attempts from the field, but he also led the game with 38 minutes played. Rose has been dialed in off the bench this series, averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers over his last two games. New York will need the 12-year veteran to keep up his impressive production if they want to pull off a Game 3 upset in Atlanta on Friday.