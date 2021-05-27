Cancel
Mental Health

Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

psychologytoday.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome people report deep feelings of uncertainty about whether a mistake, luck, or favoritism accounts for their success. Seventy percent of people, during their lifetime, report feeling some degree of imposter syndrome. Imposter syndrome promotes chronic self-doubt, fear, and shame, making it hard to enjoy any success or sense of...

www.psychologytoday.com
Impostor Syndrome
Mental Health
Health
E.B. Johnson

Why Main Character Syndrome is Toxic

Do you think of yourself as the lead character in a dramatic story that’s still yet to unfold? While this is certainly one way of elevating yourself in life and relationships, it’s not the best trick if you’re looking for authentic happiness and fulfillment in this life. Embracing a main character point of view can lead to narcissistic behavior, and forces you to put others (and your happiness) beneath you.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Overcoming Rejection

Rejection comes in many forms and learning resilience helps to manage it. Taking a different approach to rejection can make it much easier to process. While rejection happens, we don't have to take it personally. Whether it’s a friend not returning our call, being broken up with or being pulled...
Mental HealthMedscape News

Fast Five Quiz: Serotonin Syndrome

Serotonin syndrome is a potentially life-threatening condition that typically involves a combination of autonomic hyperactivity, hemodynamic changes, neuromuscular derangements, and changes in mental status. It results from use of pharmaceutical, botanical, or recreational drugs. Studies suggest that the incidence of serotonin syndrome is on the rise. Differentiating serotonin toxicity from...
Relationship AdviceGrand Haven Tribune

Overcoming pandemic procrastination

Have you noticed that you put things off more during the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, you are not alone. When COVID-19 emerged, people did not have time to adjust to the new lifestyle and process it. As a result of abrupt changes regarding how people live their lives gave rise, COVID-19 paved the way for mental health crisis – increased stress, anxiety and depressed mood – which over time may increase the risk of chronic illnesses, such as heart disease, diabetes and obesity. To compound matters, when people are fearful, stressed or depressed, they are more likely to procrastinate, and delay or postpone tasks and assignments.
Mental HealthWREG

‘Cave syndrome’: What it is, how to cope with it

(WHBF) – Returning to normal is something many people have been waiting for months to do, but others are more hesitant. That’s known as cave syndrome, referring to people who aren’t feeling ready to go back out in public like they normally did before the pandemic. Doctors say this social...
Mental Healthmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to overcome the inferiority complex

The Inferiority complex is the set of signs, attitudes and behaviors that are expressed as a result of feel less in front of others. This term arose for the first time from the hand of the psychoanalyst Alfred Adler, who had the curiosity to understand why some people lack sufficient strength of mind. will or trust to reach your goals.
Mental HealthSTACK

How To Overcome Anxiety As An Athlete

Whether in front of a 20,000 sold-out crowd at Staples Center or a pick-up basketball game at the local YMCA, from professional athletes to those in high school and below, all individuals may deal with some form of anxiety. Otherwise known as “butterflies” in the stomach, the intensity of those...
Mental HealthWCNC

Ways to overcome sadness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The traumatic events in our lives can oftentimes leave you powerless and paralyzed. Joy is replaced by sadness and it seems the road to recovery is very distant and not attainable. Life coach Lakisha Williams and her kids experienced tragedy and came up with a program to Hack Sadness. The loss of her husband devastated their family. "Jason was not only a husband, father, and business partner, but my best friend", said Williams. Often times when you experience a devastating loss you don’t know what to do. The sudden loss forces you learn things all over. Williams says, “We had to learn to live and continue to heal together, hence Hacking Sadness. Hacking Sadness is a grief support program for those feeling emotionally drained and sometimes stuck and feeing like they can’t move on. There are a number of tools in the Hacking Sadness program to make one feel better. Williams says, “A team of counselors, coaches and therapists are there to help the person who may feel stuck and feel emotionally that they cannot move on. We also meet on a weekly basis with families, individuals or corporations and give them the emotional tools to move forward.”
Healthbeckershospitalreview.com

Your direct report says they have imposter syndrome. Now what?

"How to deal with imposter syndrome." The search will return more than 6 million results. Create a brag sheet. Seek out criticism. Fake it till you make it. If imposter syndrome feels stressful, the sheer number of ideas to resolve it can be overwhelming. So your direct report has come...
Illinois StateThrive Global

The Perfection Syndrome

Best practices shared by Judo Master and Chief International Litigation Expert, Rodolfo (Rudy) Rivera. When a reporter asked Thomas Edison, “How did it feel to fail 10,000 times? Edison replied, “I didn’t fail 10, 000 times. The light bulb was an invention with 10, 000 steps. “. Great success is...
Birmingham, ALbirminghamtimes.com

Sharpe-Jefferson: Understanding and Overcoming Anxiety

Don’t let anyone tell you that anxiety is not real. We toss around the word anxiety way too casually, but its effects can be absolutely sinister on our mental well-being. And I’m not just talking about the occasional bout of anxious feelings (which is totally normal, by the way), but rather the crippling, persistent, life-challenging form of anxiety disorder.
WebMD

HOW TO OVERCOME THE FEAR OF THE UNKNOWN -

Let's talk about something we all can relate to, fear, pain, trauma, anxiety and bitterness rolled up as one. You know want's depression set's in, BOY! does it HURTS! You try to program yourself to believe I refused to let something or someone control my behavior or emotions, but the impact stress has on me; is too damn devastating.
Mental Healthsas.com

Ever feel like an imposter? Learn about confident humility with Adam Grant

Organizational psychologist Adam Grant studies how we lead, work and live and his pioneering research has inspired people to question their assumptions about motivation, generosity and creativity. His unique and counterintuitive ideas are backed by data-driven science and case studies (he loves data just as much as I do!). Adam's...
HealthConscious Life News

Overcoming Shame and Managing Incontinence

Incontinence is a somewhat embarrassing condition that can affect most Australians at some stage during their lifetimes. It’s not a condition that’s reserved only for seniors either, as it can occasionally afflict younger people as well. Both men and women can suffer from problems with incontinence, but it tends to be more prevalent in women.
EconomyThrive Global

Imposter Syndrome: What I learned from my nerve-wracking public speaking experience

I thought I was in the storm, but it turns out I was in the calm before the storm…. Barclays Bank asked me to talk to their business customers about worthiness and charging for services. It would be wrong to say I jumped at the chance because that wouldn’t acknowledge my fear of public speaking; however, I did agree, and I was enthusiastic.
Mental Healthgoodmenproject.com

5 Ways to Break “Burnout” Syndrome

“Burnout” is a psychological syndrome that 89% of employees are dealing with: from mild stress to heavy impact negatively on your career advancement!. “I still lack sleep when I have to run deadlines. I forgot to eat, forgot to drink, forgot to brush my hair”. If you feel like this...
Mental Healthmillennialmagazine.com

Overcome Entrepreneurial Anxiety With These Tips

The cost of becoming a successful entrepreneur has nothing to do with money, as you’d be tempted to think. Glamorous as it may look from the outside, running a business isn’t all fun and games. You have to make big sacrifices to achieve the hero status. There are deadlines, expenses, not to mention unexpected setbacks. It’s normal to experience a little bit of anxiety. The same valued aspects of a person’s behavior that make them choose entrepreneurship make them vulnerable to anxiety. It’s not always easy to find info on how entrepreneurs manage to succeed in overcoming anxiety. Luckily for you, this article talks about just that.
Mental Healthideaspies.com

Tips On How To Overcome Feeling Unwanted

It's awful to experience that feeling of feeling unwanted and the negative thoughts that come with it, so what can be done to overcome it?. There are a number of things you can do to overcome that feeling of being unwanted, such as realising your own self-worth, challenging your negative thoughts, setting up boundaries, and changing people-pleasing tendencies.
Relationship AdvicePsych Centra

How to Overcome Relationship Stress, Together

A solid romantic relationship can offer intimacy, support, and stability — especially during stressful times. Frustrating relationships can be a source of stress, but. that positive relationships can uplift your mental and physical health. Everyone argues, so having an argument once in a while isn’t a sign that you’re in...