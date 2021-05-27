Overcoming Imposter Syndrome

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The traumatic events in our lives can oftentimes leave you powerless and paralyzed. Joy is replaced by sadness and it seems the road to recovery is very distant and not attainable. Life coach Lakisha Williams and her kids experienced tragedy and came up with a program to Hack Sadness. The loss of her husband devastated their family. "Jason was not only a husband, father, and business partner, but my best friend", said Williams. Often times when you experience a devastating loss you don’t know what to do. The sudden loss forces you learn things all over. Williams says, “We had to learn to live and continue to heal together, hence Hacking Sadness. Hacking Sadness is a grief support program for those feeling emotionally drained and sometimes stuck and feeing like they can’t move on. There are a number of tools in the Hacking Sadness program to make one feel better. Williams says, “A team of counselors, coaches and therapists are there to help the person who may feel stuck and feel emotionally that they cannot move on. We also meet on a weekly basis with families, individuals or corporations and give them the emotional tools to move forward.”