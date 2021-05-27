Cancel
Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame inducts seven-member class, including Jack Daniels

Palm Beach Interactive
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 44th annual Palm Beach County Sports Hall of Fame ceremony saw golfers Fred Harkness and Taffy Brower, former Dwyer football star and ex-Dolphin tight end Nick O’Leary, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, legendary high school football coach Jack Daniels, Lynn University men's and women's tennis coach Mike Perez and sportscaster Brent Musburger accept their awards from home in the virtual ceremony Wednesday night.

www.palmbeachpost.com
