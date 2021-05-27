Computer chip shortages crippling the car industry, KIA plant to temporarily shut

ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Car dealerships are bracing for lean months as computer chip shortages are causing supply nightmares thanks to the pandemic. “We’re predicting July and August, and June, to be three of the toughest months,” said Peter Kusminsky, Audi Atlanta Sales Manager. “On the (Audi) Q3 front we would hope to have around 30, I mean having one Q3 for everybody to look at you know has been a stressful environment.”