Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Computer chip shortages crippling the car industry, KIA plant to temporarily shut

By Jamie Kennedy
CBS 46
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (CBS46) -- Car dealerships are bracing for lean months as computer chip shortages are causing supply nightmares thanks to the pandemic. “We’re predicting July and August, and June, to be three of the toughest months,” said Peter Kusminsky, Audi Atlanta Sales Manager. “On the (Audi) Q3 front we would hope to have around 30, I mean having one Q3 for everybody to look at you know has been a stressful environment.”

www.cbs46.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Cars
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Cars
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Used Car#Kia#New Cars#Car Dealership#Kia#Iseecars#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Audi
News Break
Cars
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...