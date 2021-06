Charlie Rife and Benny Thompson were awarded All-Conference honors from the HHC coaches on Tuesday night. Rife led the team in every major batting categorie, while hitting .443 with 3 home runs, 28 RBI’s, and an OBP of .573. Thompson done most of his damage on the mount this season as the Golden Bears #1 pitcher. He ended the season with a 6-4 record with an ERA of 2.46, highlighted by two no-hitters, and striking out 79 on the season. The Golden Bears finished with a 6-8 conference record and was 16-13 overall.