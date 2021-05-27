Police: Man arrested, charged with human trafficking among other charges, missing girl found safe

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man has been charged with human trafficking and a slew of other charges after a missing child was found safe on Thursday, police say. The City of South Fulton Police Department located an 11-year-old girl Thursday morning after she was reported as a runaway. She was last seen leaving her home on May 21 around 7 p.m. Police also reported that Troy was last seen with another juvenile an hour later in the Publix Plaza on Campbellton Road.