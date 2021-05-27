Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton County, GA

Police: Man arrested, charged with human trafficking among other charges, missing girl found safe

By Catherine Catoura
CBS 46
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man has been charged with human trafficking and a slew of other charges after a missing child was found safe on Thursday, police say. The City of South Fulton Police Department located an 11-year-old girl Thursday morning after she was reported as a runaway. She was last seen leaving her home on May 21 around 7 p.m. Police also reported that Troy was last seen with another juvenile an hour later in the Publix Plaza on Campbellton Road.

www.cbs46.com
View All 17 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Fulton County, GA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Statutory Rape#Cbs46 News
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Human Trafficking
News Break
Publix
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
The Associated Press

Another victory at the Supreme Court for religious groups

WASHINGTON (AP) — In another victory for religious groups at the Supreme Court, the justices on Thursday unanimously sided with a Catholic foster care agency that says its religious views prevent it from working with same-sex couples. The court said the city of Philadelphia wrongly limited its relationship with the group as a result of the agency’s policy.
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Iran vote set to hand presidency to judge under U.S. sanctions

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Iranians voted on Friday in an election expected to deliver the presidency to a hardline judge subject to U.S. sanctions, though many are likely to ignore the ballot amid economic hardship and calls for a boycott by liberals at home and abroad. With uncertainty surrounding...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats scramble to unify before election bill brawl

Democrats are racing against the clock as they try to strike an internal deal on a sweeping election overhaul that can unify their 50 members. The Senate will vote Tuesday on the For the People Act, legislation that is guaranteed to hit a Republican filibuster and fall short of the 60 votes needed to advance.