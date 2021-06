Ensign Charles H. Tobin graduated from the U.S. Coast Guard Academy in New London, Connecticut on May 19, and was commissioned as an officer in the U.S. Coast Guard. Ensign Tobin completed four years of intensive academic, physical and leadership training, resulting in a Bachelor of Science Degree with a major in Electrical Engineering. Following graduation Ensign Tobin has been assigned to a National Security Cutter, USCGC WAESCHE (WMNSL- 751) in Alameda, California. He is the son of Timothy & Kimberly Tobin of Garden City.