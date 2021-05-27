Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union City, PA

Union City Celebrates Sesquicentennial

By Haley Potter
erienewsnow.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWednesday marked a night of celebration for an Erie county Borough. It marks 150 years since Union City Borough's name was changed from Union Mills to Union City. Leaders held a walking tour up Main Street, where they unveiled several historic markers and sidewalk panels around the downtown area. The public and representatives from several organizations showed off their town and several local representatives joined in on the celebration. Community pride seemed to be the theme of the day.

www.erienewsnow.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glen Mills, PA
City
Union City, PA
Union City, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Softball#Union City Borough#Union Mills#Glass Project
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

White House sees 'summer of joy and freedom' as COVID-19 shots surpass 300 mln

WASHINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - The United States has administered 300 million COVID-19 vaccinations in 150 days, a White House official said on Friday ahead of President Joe Biden's scheduled update on his administration's vaccination program. Biden's government-wide push to accelerate vaccinations was paying off, with COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Judge under U.S. sanctions set to take over Iran presidency

DUBAI, June 18 (Reuters) - Millions of Iranians voted on Friday in a contest set to hand the presidency to a hardline judge who is subject to U.S. sanctions, though anger over economic hardship and curbs on freedoms mean many will heed calls for a boycott. Senior officials appealed for...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare brings relief, hope to patients

Obamacare patients and advocates expressed feelings of deep relief, hope and cynicism Thursday after the Supreme Court upheld the health care law against a challenge by Texas and 17 other Republican-led states. The court, by a 7-2 vote, rejected the states' claim that Obamacare, or the Affordable Care Act, was...
Congress & CourtsNBC News

House set to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization

WASHINGTON — The House on Thursday is poised to repeal the 2002 war powers resolution that authorized the use of military force in Iraq, a reversal that Democrats have been trying to enact for years. The White House said earlier this week that it supports the measure, proposed by Rep....