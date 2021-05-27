Union City Celebrates Sesquicentennial
Wednesday marked a night of celebration for an Erie county Borough. It marks 150 years since Union City Borough's name was changed from Union Mills to Union City. Leaders held a walking tour up Main Street, where they unveiled several historic markers and sidewalk panels around the downtown area. The public and representatives from several organizations showed off their town and several local representatives joined in on the celebration. Community pride seemed to be the theme of the day.www.erienewsnow.com