The Regis/McDonell soccer team had to do more than its fair share of waiting to get on the field on Saturday. First, the Saints' Division 4 regional final against Spooner was rescheduled from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. And when 8 p.m. rolled around, they had to wait some more — the officials working the contest were still at Eau Claire Memorial, finishing up the Old Abes' overtime game.