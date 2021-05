The popularity of any app on the android platform is gauged by the number of downloads on the Play Store. With android being extremely popular, there are various apps that have managed to cross 1 billion downloads threshold on the Play Store. But to cross the mark of five billion-plus installs is something that is still rare. Joining the club becomes even more difficult when we talk about non-Google apps. So much so that so far only two non-Google apps have ever succeeded in achieving the target. But this number has finally gone up to three as Facebook Messenger recently achieved this milestone. Messenger has been downloaded over five billion times on Play Store. The app achieved the target just this week.