After the 2021 recruitment class seemed to be settled for Liberty, they add another name to the mix, grad-transfer Prairie View A&M linebacker Storey Jackson. Jackson is coming off a great season for the Panthers, despite the abnormal spring season. He ended up with 50 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, two sacks and one interception, in just three games. He helped PVAMU finish the year with two wins and only one loss. These lofty numbers were enough for him to earn STATS FCS All-America second team honors, following his electric 2021 spring season.