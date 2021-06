Reservoirs throughout the west are showing signs of the drought that really turned severe over the winter. There may be records set by the end of this summer as some reservoirs are down near half capacity already. But is it all bad news? News 8’s Steve Fiorina went in search of answers regarding the status of our San Diego County lakes and reservoirs. Many reservoirs across California are lower than preferred as we deal with the ongoing drought. In San Diego, so far there are no worries.