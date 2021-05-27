Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective Gets A PC Release Date

Pixmain and indie studio Darjeeling have revealed a release date for Labyrinth City: Pierre The Maze Detective on PC. The super intricate maze of a city with hundreds of mysteries to be solved is probably one of the best-looking games you'll see in a while, as you run around trying to help people out and unlock all the wonders this place has to offer. All while dealing with the main plot as you take the role of dashing young detective Pierre, exploring the intricate hand-drawn world on a mission to track down the elusive villain Mr. X. The game will officially be released on June 22nd, 2021 on Steam, while mobile versions and a Nintendo Switch release will be coming out later this Summer. For now, enjoy the trailer below as it will be out in about a month.