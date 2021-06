The Detroit Tigers do not have a clear-cut All-Star this year. But never fear, for Casey Mize is here. The Detroit Tigers has the youngest roster in all the majors with the average player just 26-years-old. Miguel Cabrera looks like a shell of his former self, and the team’s best hitters Jonathan Schoop, Akil Baddoo, and Robbie Grossman, play at positions with a plethora of sluggers across the American League.