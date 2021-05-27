Cancel
Argentina offers to host Copa America after Colombia's exit

By DEBORA REY
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
Cover picture for the articleBUENOS AIRES -- Argentina offered Wednesday to stage the entire Copa America after Colombia was dropped as a tournament co-host last week. Argentinian President Alberto FernÃ¡ndez introduced 'œa strict protocol so Copa America is held in this country' to Alejandro DomÃnguez, the head of South American soccer's governing body CONMEBOL, both parties said in a statement.

www.dailyherald.com
Chicago, IL
The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs.

