Ben Affleck Wears Hat From Montana Getaway With J.Lo After Returning Home From Miami – Pic

With an entire wardrobe of out-there leggings, everyday crop tops, and vintage Versace, it's safe to say Jennifer Lopez doesn't ever feel like she's got nothing to wear. However, it looks like she's borrowing from her beau Ben Affleck in new photos published by Entertainment Tonight. Lopez was back in Los Angeles yesterday wearing what appears to be a plaid, button-up flannel shirt that Affleck wore back in May. It's tough to be 100% certain that it's the exact same shirt, but it happens to look very, very similar, right down to the label on the pocket and shiny white buttons.