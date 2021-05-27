Cancel
Ben Affleck Wears Hat From Montana Getaway With J.Lo After Returning Home From Miami – Pic

By Erin Silvia
 22 days ago
Ben Affleck was photographed walking around Los Angeles with his nine-year-old son Samuel after returning from Miami, where he spent several days relaxing with Jennifer Lopez. Ben Affleck, 48, may be back in the L.A. area but he’s keeping his Montana getaway with rumored on-again girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, 51, close to his mind – literally! The actor was seen taking a walk with his son Samuel, 9, whom he shares with ex Jennifer Garner, 49, on May 26 and was noticeably wearing a baseball cap that read “Big Sky Montana” across the front. The head gear was most likely bought during his reportedly romantic trip with J.Lo and definitely indicates he’s loving the state.

hollywoodlife.com
