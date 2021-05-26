22 best Dream Addresses: Animal Crossing dream islands 2021

Recently, Pokemon fans learned that the official release dates for Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as that for Pokemon Legends: Arceus are much closer than expected. As a matter of fact, the remakes for Pokemon Diamond and Pearl will come in November of this year, and while players knew they were going to be released at some point in 2021, it's great to have official confirmation. What is even more exciting, though, is the fact that Pokemon Legends: Arceus will hit the stores very soon after Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, merely over two months later, towards the end of January 2022.