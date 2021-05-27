New Rochelle announces new school superintendent

New Rochelle has announced a new school superintendent, a role that's been riddled with controversy over the past year. Jonathan Raymond has been chosen over the interim superintendent Alex Marrero, who held the position after Laura Feijoo spent less than a year on the job and resigned suddenly in October. Dr. Marrero was hired as the Denver Public Schools superintendent - a much larger district than New Rochelle, and it's one reason the teachers’ union wishes there would’ve been a third option.