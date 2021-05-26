NJSP Seek Help Locating Missing 13-Year-Old Girl From Millstone Township

MILLSTONE TOWNSHIP, NJ (MONMOUTH)–New Jersey State Police Seeking Public’s Assistance with Locating Missing 13-year-old Girl The New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit and State Police Hamilton Station are seeking the public’s assistance with locating Natalee Perez, 13, of Millstone, N.J. Natalee is described as a light-skinned Hispanic female, 5’4”, 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, black jacket, and a pair of black Adidas sneakers. Natalee was last seen on Saturday, May 22, at her residence and is believed to be in the North Philadelphia area. Anyone with information is asked to call the New Jersey State Police Missing Persons Unit at (609) 882-2000, ext. 2554 or NJSP Hamilton Station at 609-584-5000 ext. 5287.