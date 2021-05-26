Taekwondo Studios Are The Village Northern Virginia Parents Need
Sports training. After-school care. Snow day camps. Birthday parties. Where can local families find all of these needed activities in one place? Taekwondo studios. While youth sports and dance academies drain families’ bank accounts and commandeer their weekends, Northern Virginia’s taekwondo studios are taking a different approach, finding ways to be of service to busy working parents. They have become, in their own way, the supportive village that modern families crave, found right in your local strip mall.northernvirginiamag.com