I'll tell ya what, Father's Day can be a tricky thing. Why? Because trying to figure out what to do for or with dad can be difficult. See, we're simple creatures. I know personally all I want to do is spend time with the family on Father's Day, but I also want to do something EVERYONE will enjoy, and not something we usually would do. I mean, if I were choosing just for myself I'd probably end up at a Sod Poodles game.