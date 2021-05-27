Cancel
Astronomy

Lunar eclipse is super

By Joel Rosenbaum
Vacaville Reporter
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe reddish shadow cast by the Earth passes across the Super Flower Blood Moon early Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in the skies about Hidden Lakes Park in Martinez, California. The only total lunar eclipse of the year also lined up with a Super Moon, when the Moon is at or near its closest point to Earth at the same time as it is full. According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full moon in May is known as the “Flower Moon” due to the fact that flowers are abundant everywhere during this time. Other names include the Full Corn Planting Moon or the Milk Moon.

