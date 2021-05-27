Solometo dazzles, No. 1 Bishop Eustace swings big bats en route to Diamond Classic crown

What we have here, ladies and gentlemen, is another fine installment in a long-running series of scouting reports on guys who can hit, and guys who can hit, and guys who can hit. The catch being, these guys don’t necessarily do a whole lot else quite as well as you might hope. This is actually an interesting version of this yearly batch of reports; none of the players I’m talking about here are actually first basemen, at least not yet, and have a good chance not to be. In fact, I really need to do a second one of these featuring only first basemen, but I don’t know if I’m going to have enough time between now and draft day to get it it. Several college first basemen may end up rolled into a Persons of Interest post or two; we’ll just have to wait and see. Anyhow, here are some big bats, which I will attempt to scout in brief fashion. So big bats with brevity. Bro.