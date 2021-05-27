Cancel
MLB

Solometo dazzles, No. 1 Bishop Eustace swings big bats en route to Diamond Classic crown

NJ.com
NJ.com
 22 days ago
Anthony Solometo turned in another typical Anthony Solometo performance. Upperclassmen like Ian Petrutz, David Alleva and Sebastian Pisacreta firmly put to rest any lingering questions about this team’s ability to swing the bats. And a team that has truly formed a brotherhood and bonded as one, Bishop Eustace kept the...

www.nj.com
